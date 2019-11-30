IBPS PO Main difficult than expected, check subject-wise analysis

IBPS PO Main exam was conducted today (Representational Image) IBPS PO Main exam was conducted today (Representational Image)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted its main exam for the post of probationary officer (PO) today. Around 7.5 lakh candidates appeared for the IBPS PO/MT exam for 4336 vacancies. Those who cleared the IBPS PO prelims result were eligible to appear for Mains and those who will clear the Mains will be called for the final interview. The last leg of the exam is scheduled to be conducted in January/February 2020.

The overall difficulty level of the exam was difficult. Data Interpretation & Analysis section was the hardest, while Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude was moderate to difficult. English Language section was moderate to difficult whereas General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section was moderate.

Applicant having 74+ attempt should consider their exam to have gone well. Among sections, to be sure of performance, candidates should have attempted 10-12 correct answers from data interpretation and analysis section, 17-20 from reasoning ability and computer aptitude while from English 20-24 questions would be considered a good attempt. In the awareness section, one must have attempted 25-28 questions to be on the positive side.

Below is the section-wise analysis:

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

This section had to be completed in 35 minutes. Candidates had 40 questions to solve. The weight of this section was 40 marks. Current affairs questions were from the past three months. There were a few questions from banking and static awareness. The overall difficulty level was moderate.

The exam held on Saturday had four sections—reasoning ability and computer aptitude, English language, data interpretation & analysis and general/ economy/ banking awareness along with a descriptive test in which candidates had to write a letter or an essay writing. Candidates were given three hours and 30 minutes to attempt a total of 155 questions.

— The analysis is provided by Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking and Aptitude Exams at Gradeup

