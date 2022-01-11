scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
IBPS PO Mains 2021 admit card released: Here’s how to download

IBPS PO Main examination 2021 admit cards released at ibps.in. Examination to be conducted on January 22, 2022.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
January 11, 2022 11:04:30 am
ibps, ibps po, ibps po admit cardCandidates can access their admit card from the official IBPS website- ibps.in. (Representative image)

IBPS PO Main 2021 admit cards:  The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released admit cards for the IBPS PO Main 2021 examination on January 10, 2022. Candidates can access their admit card from the official IBPS website- ibps.in.

The IBPS PO Main 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2022 in the CBT mode. The examination will be conducted for a duration of three hours and thirty minutes. 

IBPS PO Main examination 2021 admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in 

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Main exam call letter’

Step 3: It will redirect you to the login page

Step 4: Enter your credentials to login

Step 5: Admit card/ Call letter will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download the same and also maintain a hard copy for further requirements. 

The IBPS PO Prelims 2020 result was declared by the Institute on January 5, 2022. Candidates can check their result on the official website. The institute has also released the individual scorecards of candidates who appeared in the prelims exam.

