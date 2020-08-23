IBPS PO/ Clerk and Office Assistant: Know which job position is right for you

Know which banking jobs are right for you (Representational image)

— Written by Ankur Mahajan

As the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced vacancies for RRB PO and office assistant and more recently IBPS PO/MT notification coming out, the banking job aspirants have a lot on their plate.

Considering the competition involved for these coveted government jobs, it is more crucial that one applies for the job rightly suited to the role they are applying for. It therefore becomes essential for them to understand what are the roles and duties involved for each level of posts in the banking industry so that they can understand what is expected out of them in the real job domain when they happen to qualify these exams.

Here is a look at all the roles and duties for the various posts offered by the bank, especially those which hiring lately, namely probationary officer (PO), management trainee (MT), clerk, office assistant.

PO/MT: A bank probationary officer (PO) or management trainee (MT) post is generally identical in nature. Some bank prefers to call it PO while other banks like Punjab National Bank like to name it as MT. Both are seen as great career options and provide a platform for high career prospects and good financial rewards. It is considered as the entry-level position for a bank officer and a bank PO is under probation or training for two years where s/he is expected to handle general banking and administration of the bank.

Read | Cabinet nod for National Recruitment Agency to conduct tests for govt jobs

The recruit can be asked to perform any tasks relating to banking activities including the bank clerk and office assistant type jobs. The objective is to acquaint a bank PO with the complete procedures and systems of the bank. While under probation they are on the job trained towards gaining knowledge of various functions like accounting, finance, marketing etc by giving them responsibilities for day-to-day works like preparation of accounts, entry posting etc.

The following are some of the roles and responsibility of a Bank PO:

— They are entrusted with the supervision of clerical works including verifying the bank clerk work while making cash transactions.

— They are also expected to maintain good public relations by handling grievances and complaints of the customers and also work towards increasing the business of the branch by encouraging customers to open more accounts.

— They also perform routine banking activities like issuance of chequebooks, ATM cards, bank draft etc.

— They are also entrusted with loan issuance related activities by collecting and verifying the documents and also making site visit with the customers.

Office Assistant and Bank Clerk: In a bank, apart from bank officers there is also some support staff. These are generally named as office assistants or bank clerk.

These posts are almost identical in terms of salary and job description, however, when it comes to career prospects in the future, bank clerk seems to have an advantage over office assistants. The scope of RRBs is limited to rural base of the country where very basic banking is conducted unlike in commercial banks where the bank clerk get exposure to various other areas such as foreign exchange management, digital banking etc.

Role and duties of an office assistant and bank clerk:

— Their basic job is to handle the front desk and communicate with the customers or the account holders of bank

— They take care of routine queries of the customers and guide and help them for availing banking services in a smooth manner.

— They also undertake works like printing of passbook, opening of fixed deposits and other accounts, receipt and payment of cash etc.

Banking Industry offers great opportunities for aspirants. All it requires is hard work and diligence. For more news related to jobs, the latest government job announcement and government exam preparation tips, click here

— The author is Centre Director, T.I.M.E. Haldwani

