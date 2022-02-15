IBPS PO 2021 interview admit card released, check how to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO admit card 2021 for the interview round. To download the admit card for interview round, candidates can visit the official site of IBPS — ibps.in.

Candidates should note that the link to download the call letters will remain active till March 3, 2022, and will be disabled after that.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS — ibps.in

Step 2: Find the link for ‘IBPS Interview Call Letter’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download for future reference.

Interview will be conducted by the participating banks and are being coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each state/ UT with the help of IBPS. The centre name, address, time and date will be communicated to shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

Results for the main exam were declared on February 10, 2022, and the shortlisted candidates have now been called for interview round. Results for the interview round are scheduled to be declared on February 16, 2022.

IBPS PO exam is regularly conducted every year since 2011 to select eligible candidates for the post of probationary officers in different public sector banks in India.