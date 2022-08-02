IBPS PO 2022 application process begins; check application details, exam pattern

IBPS PO recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. The application process will begins on August 2 and the last date to submit applications and fee payment is August 22. Interested candidates can apply online at ibps.in.

A total of 6432 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The preliminary exam will be held in October. The result for prelims will be declared in November. The final dates will be announced by IBPS soon.

IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have at least a graduate-level degree from any discipline.

Age: A candidate should be at least 20-year-old and the upper age is capped at 30 years as on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit will be relaxed for the reserved categories as per government rules.

IBPS PO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website -ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill the application form, upload images

Step 5: Make the fee payment and click on submit

IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 850 as an application cum intimation fee. Those belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 175.

IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Exam pattern

The prelims will be conducted in a CBT (Computer-based test) mode for one hour. A total of 100 questions will be asked carrying 1 mark each. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for the online main examination. For every wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

On clearing prelims, candidates will have to appear for Main followed by an interview round.