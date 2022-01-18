IBPS PO 2021 mains on January 22; Know last week’s revision strategy

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the Probationary Officer (PO) 2021 main exam on January 22, 2022, through both online and offline modes. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary stage will have to appear for the IBPS PO 2022 main exam this week. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in

Candidates have merely 5 days to revise and practice the IBPS PO 2022 syllabus. Here is a quick revision strategy to boost their last-minute preparation:

As per the IBPS PO 2022 exam pattern, the exam will be conducted in the online and offline format. In the case of the former, candidates will have to answer questions pertaining to subjects like reasoning and computer aptitude, English language, data analysis and interpretation, and general and economy/banking awareness. In the offline exam, candidates will have both letter writing and essay writing.

Day 1 & Day 2: While the first day should be used to prepare the reasoning and computer aptitude subject, the second day must be dedicated towards data analysis and interpretation. The preparation for both subjects remains the same. Firstly, revise the topics from each subject that are difficult or tricky, Next, solve chapter-wise multiple-choice questions along with full-syllabus mock tests to revise the entire portion. If time permits, try to solve short 10-minute assessment tests available online.

Day 3: Start the day by reading a reliable, national daily newspaper such as The Indian Express, especially the Editorial, and Explained sections. Watch YouTube videos to revise grammar rules at a faster pace. After revising, try to solve grammar and vocabulary exercises from repeated books like Wren & Martin or online English assessments. End the day with some comprehension practice from IBPS PO 2022 Previous-Year Papers.

Day 4: Day 4 needs to be dedicated towards general and economy/banking awareness. To prepare this section, candidates must watch dedicated YouTube videos that summarise important facts and statistics. Later, to revise this data, candidates can solve full-length mock tests in a time-restricted format.

Day 5: Try to keep the preparation light by only preparing for the offline paper. Only refer to previous-year papers to practice essay and comprehension questions. This section will only be allotted 30 minutes. Hence, it is essential for each candidate to prepare this section in a time-bound manner.