IBPS PO 2020: Preparation hacks to crack exam in first attempt

IBPS PO 2020: The banking and finance sector forms a lucrative career option for many graduates in India. Offering more than just a handsome compensation package, employment in this sector is often synonymous with job security, perks, benefits and monetary compensation.

When it comes to choosing a career path in the banking sector in particular, the exam for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) has been a common choice for a very long time now. Cracking the PO exam is notoriously known to take more than one attempt. However, following a few simple hacks and with diligent study, there is absolutely no reason as to why a candidate cannot clear it in one go.

When it comes to clearing any competitive exam in one chance, an aspirant always has to go the route less travelled and adopt some unconventional strategies.

For one, there are numerous coaching institutes and academic mentors offering courses for the PO exam. The exam has already been scheduled by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to be held in two stages later this year. Thus, before registration windows are opened, there is still enough time to adopt smart strategies and aim higher to crack the exam in the first attempt.

At first, there is a need to identify and understand what one needs to study for the IBPS PO exam. And what can be more genuine a source to obtain this information other than the syllabus of the exam indicated by the institute? There are two stages of the exam and the syllabus, besides English language, reasoning and aptitude, also consists of banking awareness, general economics and data interpretation.

The knowledge of the syllabus should form the founding stones of the study plan, strategy, learning resources while the actual act of studying will be focused to cover the syllabus effectively.

An important aspect of clearing the exam is the management of time. It becomes extremely crucial to manage the duration which is of 20 minutes for each of the three sections in the preliminary stage exam.

Referring to the pattern of the exam, one has to answer 30 questions in the section of English, 35 in the section of Quantitative Aptitude and 35 in the section of Reasoning. Evidently, an aim to attempt 90 to 100 per cent of the questions means that candidates get less than a minute’s time to answer each question.

Having highlighted the constraint of time in the preliminary stage exam, it becomes imperative that aspirants have to be well versed in typical MCQ type questions asked in the exam. The acquaintance and comfortability in solving such types of questions related to English, Numerical Aptitude and Reasoning must be to the extent that candidates do not spend too much time in calculations and rough work. Instead, wherever possible, mind maths strategies need to be implemented.

And there is no shortcut to achieve such skills without practice. We, therefore, suggest to include various learning resources that focus on the IBPS PO exam in particular. Referring to previous year question papers is an extremely smart strategy and candidates can know the exact type and nature of questions asked in the paper. Practice diverse typical questions of reasoning and aptitude on a regular basis to improve maths skills.

PO recruitment is one competitive exam, where mock tests assume immense importance. Speed and accuracy are two of the most indispensable factors one must exhibit to crack the exam.

A simple reference to interviews of aspirants who cracked the exam bears witness to the importance of practicing and mock tests form a very important learning resource to help do this. Besides improving the time management skills, solving mock tests and model question papers can also help refine the strategy one takes to answer the paper with the aim to secure 85 to 90 per cent good attempts.

On an end-note, we would emphasise the importance of banking awareness for this exam. Often, the institute includes questions from current affairs in the banking industry. Failure to exhibit the required proficiency in the banking and finance industry can be a reason to be excluded from the final merit lists.

Getting well-versed with fiscal policies, new rules and guidelines, banking terminology is must go about this section. With the implementation of such hacks, the prospects of securing a higher number of good attempts improve, and the chances to ace the exam in the first attempt therefore widens.

