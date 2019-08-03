IBPS PO 2019: Recruitment exam notification released, check details

IBPS PO 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has released the recruitment examination notification for 4,336 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee.
The online registration process will begin from August 7, and will continue till August 28, 2019.
The preliminary examination will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. Those who will clear the prelims have to appear for the Mains that will be conducted on November 30, 2019.
IBPS PO 2019: Exam pattern
There will be three sections of total 100 marks each with a total one hour time allotted to finish it.
English language: A total of 30 questions will be asked of 30 marks.
Quantitative aptitude: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked
Reasoning ability: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked.
Participating organisations
Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India.
Documents required to upload
Photograph of the applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpg file
Signature of the applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file
Thumb impression of the applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file
Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file.
IBPS PO/ MTS recruitment 2019: Important dates
Preliminary examination: October 12, 13, 19, 20
Result of online preliminary examination: October/ November 2019
Download of Main call letter: November
Main examination: November 30
Main exam result: December
Interview call letters: January 2020
Conduct of interview: January/ February 2020
Provisional allotment: February 2020.