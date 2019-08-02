IBPS PO 2019: Notification to release by next week, keep these documents ready

IBPS PO notification 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the probationary officer/ MT recruitment examination by the next week. Last year, the notification was released in the last week of August 9 and the registration for the preliminary examination for the probationary officer post was started on August 14. Like every year, the candidates have to register through online mode.

Advertising

The candidates who will clear the preliminary examination have to appear for the main examinations that are scheduled to be conducted on November 30. The preliminary examination will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20.

IBPS PO 2019: Exam pattern

There will be three sections of total 100 marks each with a total one hour time allotted to finish it.

English language: A total of 30 questions will be asked of 30 marks.

Advertising

Quantitative aptitude: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

Reasoning ability: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

Read | RRB Railway, UPSC, SSC CGL, IBPS: List of recruitment exams after graduation

Documents required to upload

Photograph of the applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpg file

Signature of the applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

Thumb impression of the applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file