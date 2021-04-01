IBPS mains result 2020 for clerk, final result for PO, SO exam declared; here’s how to check

IBPS main result will be available online in between April 1 and 30.

IBPS mains result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result for the clerk main exam 2020, and also the final result for the probationary officer and specialist officer posts. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website-ibps.in.

The recruitment exam was earlier conducted on February 28. The result will be available online in between April 1 and 30.

IBPS clerk, po so result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the separate result window for clerk, main, SO exam

Step 3: In the new window, enter your application number, date of birth and captcha

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to take a print out of the result for future reference. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts recruitment for several banks including top PSUs at various levels.

The participating banks are, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts the IBPS PO, Clerk examinations for recruiting clerks and officers in all public sector banks including SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC & Insurance companies. The examination process was started in 2011.