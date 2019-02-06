IBPS SO Main 2018 result today evening, check updates

Toggle Menu
IBPS SO Main 2019: The result for the online exam will be declared tonight at ibps.in. Selected candidates will have to appear for the interview which is likely to be conducted in February lats week.

IBPS SO Main result 2019: Candidates can check result at ibps.in. (Representational Image)

IBPS Main SO result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will today release the result for the recruitment exam held for the post of specialist officer (SO) on its official website, ibps.in. The Mains exam was conducted on January 27, 2019. According to the official notification, “The results for IBPS SO Main 2019 will release late evening tonight.”

Candidates who will clear the written exam will be eligible to appear for the interview round. The interview will be conducted in February 2019 for which admit cards will be released soon. Based on interview performance, a provisional merit list will be released in April 2019.

IBPS Main SO 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here to view your result status for SO main’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log0in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates have to produce original identity proof bearing the name as it appears on the online application form/ call letter and submit a photocopy of the same along with examination call letter as well as the Interview call letter while attending the interview, according to official notification.

