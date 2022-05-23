IBPS invites applications for Research Associate posts; salary upto 12 lakh p.a.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for the posts of research associates with the institute. The application process began on May 11 and the last date to apply is May 31. Candidates can apply at the official website – ibps.in

The selection process will include online exam, writing exercice, group exercise and personal interview. The online exam is scheduled to be conducted in June 2022.

As per the advertisement, the selected candidates will be appointed against the existing vacancies. However, a wait list will be maintained to fill up need-based requirements which will be valid for a period of six months.

Finally selected candidates will be posted at IBPS Mumbai. For the Grade E research associate post, the selected candidates will get a yearly remuneration of Rs 12 lakh (approximately) with basic pay of Rs 44,900.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to fulfill the following eligibility criteria to apply for the post:

Age: A candidate should be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years.

Academic qualification: The candidate should have a post-graduate degree in psychology, psychological measurement, and psychometrics management with specialization in HR from a recognized institute with a minimum of 55 per cent marks