IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2019 released, how to download

IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) Prelims Admit Card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Group B (office assistant) examinations. The candidates can download the call letter through the official website.

The recruitment examination will be held on August 17, 18 and 25.

IBPS Group B (Office Assistant) admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The preliminary exam will be computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. The exam will have three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the main examination and shortlisted candidates from the mains examination will subsequently be called for a common interview.