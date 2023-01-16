IBPS Exam Calendar 2023: Dates released for RRBs, Clerk, PO, SPL at ibps.in

IBPS Exam Calendar 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the exam calendar for several government exams of Online CRP for RRBs and PSBs. Aspirants can find the exam dates at the official IBPS website – ibps.in

According to the official schedule released today, exams will begin from the month of August this year. The preliminary RRB Office Assistants and Officer Scale I exam will be conducted on August 5, 6, 12, 13 and 19, 2023. In the next month, the single exam for Officer Scale II and III will be conducted on September 10, 2023 and main exam will be conducted on September 10, 2023.

Then, the preliminary Clerk exam will be conducted on August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023 and main exam on October 7, 2023. The PO prelims exam are scheduled on September 23, 30 and October 1, 2023 and main exam on November 5, 2023. Prelims for Specialist Officer have been tentatively scheduled on December 30 and 31, 2023 and main exam on January 28, 2024.

Candidates should remember that the registration process will be through online mode only, and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable. Additionally, these are tentative dates, which can be changed by IBPS under any circumstance. Detailed notification for all exams will be released later on the official website.