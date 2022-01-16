IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23: Schedule for clerk, PO, RRB exams released

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the exam calendar 2022-23 today i.e January 16, 2022. The tentative exam dates for all exams of RRB, PO, Clerk, SO and so on. Candidates can visit the official website – ibps.in.

IBPS exam calendar 2022-23 also mentions that the registration process for all exams will be done in online mode only. This time, the Institute has made it clear that a ‘single registration’ will be done for both the preliminary and mains exam.

RRBs – CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XI (Officers)

Preliminary Examination Office Assistants and Officer Scale-I: August 7, 2022, August 13, 2022, August 14, 2022, August 20, 2022, and August 21, 2022

Single Examination Officers Scale II & III: September 24, 2022

Main Examination Officer Scale I: September 24, 2022

Office Assistants: October 1, 2022

The details on exam dates are also followed by some common specifications related to the documents that all candidates must keep in mind while filling the application forms. The specifications have been given for photograph, signature, thumb impression and so on.

List of documents required

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given in the advertisement.

(1) Photograph of the Applicant: 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(2) Signature of the Applicant: 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant: 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(4) Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement: 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file.