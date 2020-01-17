IBPS exam calendar 2020-21: Clerk, PO, SO, RRB officer, office assistant exams this year, check dates

IBPS recruitment exam 2020-21 exam calendar out (Representational image) IBPS recruitment exam 2020-21 exam calendar out (Representational image)

IBPS exam calendar 2020-21: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the tentative calendar or revealed the exam dates for the online exams to be conducted for several exams in the year 2020-21. The recruitment exams will begin in August 2020 and will continue till January 2021, as per the official notice. These recruitment exams would range from IBPS RRB officer, IBPS SO, PO and clerk posts.

As per the official notification, the first major exam will be of IBPS RRB CRP preliminary exam for officer scale I and office assistants will be held August 1, 2, 8, 9 and 16. The single exam for officer scale II and II recruitment will be held on September 13. The Officer scale-I Main exam and office assistant main exam will be held on September 19.

IBPS has also announced to conduct recruitment exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) stage I on October 3, 4 and 10 followed by Mains on November 28, 2020. IBPS Clerk specialist officer (SO) preliminary exams will be held on December 26 and 27. Those who will clear the IBPS SO will appear for IBPS SO Main on January 30, 2021.

In the end of the year, the preliminary exams for IBPS Clerk will also be held on December 12, 13, and 19 followed by Mains in next year on January 24, 2021.

The detailed advertisement will be released at the official website ibps.in in the due time. “The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable,” as per the official statement by IBPS.

