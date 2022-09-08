IBPS RRB Office assistants clerk result declared; steps to check

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the online preliminary examination of the Common Recruitment Process of Regional Rural Banks (CRP-RRB). The candidates can check the results on the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

The result came out today, i.e., September 8. It will close on September 14. To check the result the candidates will have to enter their credentials and login. It was the preliminary examination for Group ‘B’ office assistants (multipurpose).

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS– ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link right below the menu. The link reads, “view your result status of online preliminary examination

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password or date of birth and security captcha

Step 4: Check the result and download for future reference

The preliminary examination was conducted in August. The tentative date for the main examination for office assistants is October 1, 2022.

IBPS is an autonomous body that provides services to all public sector banks, SBI, RBI, NABARD and IBDI. It also provides services to the aforementioned the services are also availed by Regional Rural Banks, LIC, SIDBI, General Insurance companies, Co-operative Banks and many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in non financial sectors, government departments, state owned companies and corporations.