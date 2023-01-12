scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

IBPS declares result for CRP PO/MT XII online main exam

IBPS CRP-PO/MT XII: Candidates can check the results for online main exam at the official website— ibps.in

IBPS CRP-PO/MT XII- The interviews are likely to be conducted in February

IBPS CRP-PO/MT XII: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today declared the results for the online main exam of CRP for recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. Candidates can check their results at the official website— ibps.in

Also read |IBPS declares provisional results for various posts; here are the details

The results will be available from today till February 5. The interviews are likely to be conducted in February. The online main exam was held on November 26, 2022.

IBPS CRP-PO/MT XII: How to check online main exam results

Step 1: Visit the official website— ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for CRP PO/MT XII results

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

At the time of interview, candidates have to bring all prescribed documents. Candidates failing to do so will be rejected without any intimation or notice, they will not be allowed to participate in further rounds.

The photograph and biometric thumb impression which was taken during the online main exam will be verified at the time of interview.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 21:40 IST
