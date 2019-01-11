IBPS Clerk, Specialist Officer prelims score card released, check now

IBPS Clerk, Specialist Officer prelims score: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for the Clerk, Specialist Officer prelims examinations, The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the scores through the official website, ibps.in.

The result for the Specialist Officer examination was released on January 9, 2019. The result will be available only till January 15, 2019, according to the official release. Candidates need to download the same before the closure date.

The call letter for the successful candidates for the IBPS SO main exam is also expected to release on the website this week. The aspirants need to download and save the same for future reference.

IBPS Clerk, Specialist Officer score: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the Clerk, Specialist Officer scores.

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Scores will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 questions and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

