IBPS clerk, SO other recruitment exam results postponed due to corona virus

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) postponed the result declaration of several recruitment exams including that for the post of clerk, specialist officer among others. The IBPS in its recent notice said that the results have been postponed due to the corona virus. IBPS said that the reserve list for the common recruitment exams will be released on March 31.

As per the schedule released earlier, RRB was to conduct IBPS RRB CRP preliminary exam for officer scale I and office assistants on August 1, 2, 8, 9 and 16. The single exam for officer scale I and II recruitment was to be held on September 13. Now the calendar can also be revised.

For the post of probation officer or management trainee alone, a total of 4,336 vacancies were advertised. Result for all 5000 vacancies is likely to be on hold, all exams combined. The move has been taken to avoid any gathering over cyber cafe of any where else in the country as India is under grip of corona virus.

The novel coronavirus cases in India have reached to 415 includes 41 foreign nationals and seven deaths. As many as 75 districts have been under lock-down till March 31. While there is a state-wide lock-down in Delhi, Punjab, Nagaland and Jharkhand. Those flouting rules may face six months jail or Rs 1,000 fine.

