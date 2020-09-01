IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021-22: Notification released, application process to begin tomorrow

IBPS clerk recruitment 2021-22: Application process begins tomorrow. Representational image/ file

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021-22: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the recruitment notification for the clerk examinations. The application process for the IBPS recruitment exam will begin from September 2 and will be continued till September 23. The preliminary exam will be held on December 5, 12 and 20. The candidates can download the hall ticket from November 18 through the website- ibps.in.

According to the official notification, the registration process will be conducted through online mode only and there will be a single registration window for both prelims and main exams, implying candidates will not have to register again for the main exams.

For registration, candidates will be required to upload the documents as per the specification is given in the advertisement. The detailed advertisements will release later on the official website, ibps.in.

The participating banks are, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

IBPS calender 2020: Documents required

Photograph of the applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file, signature of the applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file, thumb impression of the applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file, scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts the IBPS PO, Clerk examinations for recruiting clerks and officers in all public sector banks including SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC & Insurance companies. The examination process was started in 2011.

