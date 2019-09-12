IBPS Clerk 2020: Notification released, online application from September 17

IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the clerk recruitment examinations. The online application process will begin from September 17, and the candidates can apply online till October 9, 2019.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. The Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2020. The admit card for the preliminary examination will be released in November.

Last year, IBPS had released a total of 4252 vacancies for the probationary officer posts. The online registration had started in August and the preliminary exam was held in October.

According to the official notification, the registration process will be conducted through online mode only and there will be a single registration window for both prelims and mains exams, implying candidates will not have to register again for the main exams.

For registration, candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification is given in the advertisement. The detailed advertisements will release later on the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS calender 2019: Documents required

(1) Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(2) Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(4) Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in

the respective advertisement – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts the IBPS PO, Clerk examinations for recruiting clerks and officers in all public sector banks including SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC & Insurance companies. The examination process was started in 2011.

