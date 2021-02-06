IBPS clerk prelims result, Main admit card released: Check exam pattern, steps to download

IBPS clerk Main admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result for the preliminary exam and admit card for the main exam to be held for clerk recruitment exam. Those who have cleared the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains. Those who clear main will be called for the interview round.

Bringing a call letter or admit card to the exam hall is mandatory. Candidates can download it from the official website, ibps.in by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be released, download

IBPS clerk exam pattern

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. There are five alternatives in every question of a test. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.