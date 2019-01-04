IBPS Clerk prelims result LIVE: Results to be declared at 6 pm, confirms officialhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/ibps-clerk-prelims-result-live-results-to-be-declared-at-5-pm-know-websites-5523327/
IBPS Clerk prelims result LIVE: Results to be declared at 6 pm, confirms official
IBPS Clerk prelims result LIVE: The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, ibps.in, once released
IBPS Clerk prelims result LIVE UPDATES: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the results of Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam on the official website on Friday, January 4 at 5 pm. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, ibps.in.
The application process for IBPS clerk Prelims exam had started from September 2018. The prelims exam was held on December 8, December 9 and December 15 and December 16.
IBPS Clerk prelims result at 6 pm
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the results of Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam on the official website on Friday, January 4 at 6 pm, confirms an offical
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2018: know when the examination was conducted
The examinations were held in two phases — December 8 and 9, and on December 15 and 16 to fill a total of 7,275 vacancies for clerk posts in various banks.
IBPS Clerk exam: Marking scheme
There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests of the IBPS Clerk prelims and main exams. For each incorrect answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
IBPS Clerk Mains 2018: Syllabus for Reasoning
Verbal Reasoning
Analogy, Classification, Word formation, Statement and conclusions Syllogism, Statement and assumptions, Statement and arguments, Coding Decoding, Blood Relations, Passage and conclusions, Alphabet test, Series Test, Number, Ranking and time sequence, Direction sense Test, Decision making test, Figure series, Input/output, Assertion and reasoning, Sitting Arrangement
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Series test, Odd figure Out, Analogy, Miscellaneous Test.
IBPS Clerk Mains 2018: Syllabus of English
English Language
Vocabulary
Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling.
Grammar
Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Active/ Passive voice.
Reading comprehension
Theme Detection, Passage completion, Topic rearrangement of passage, Deriving Conclusion.
How to check IBPS clerk Prelims results
Visit the official website, ibps.in. On the home page, click on “Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2018' link. A new page will open. On the new page, enter your registration number and password and log-in. Your result will appear, download and take printout for future reference. The link will be activated post 5PM once the result is declared.
Notes and mock tests
Do not try to attempt any new topic at the last moment. It will only create confusion and make you nervous. Revised the notes that you have prepared during examinations where all the tips and tricks have been mentioned, also one or two mock tests. They are the best in giving you a detailed result of where you stand along with highlighting your strong and weak points. This will give you enough confidence to sit for the final examination.
How to prepare for IBPS clerk mains exam
Previous years’ papers: Revise the previous years’ question papers that will help you to adapt to the paper pattern. Solving the papers will also help you to choose the least time-consuming questions and attempt the maximum number of questions.
What after IBPS Clerk prelims result, know the Mains exam date
Candidates who clear the prelims exam will qualify to appear for the Mains exam to be conducted on January 20, 2019
IBPS Clerk prelims result 2018: When and where to check
IBPS Clerk prelims result 2018: The result of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk preliminary examination will be declared on Friday, January 4. The candidates can check the results through the official website, ibps.in after 5 pm. The eaxmination was conducted in the month of September.
IBPS Clerk prelims result LIVE: Candidates who clear the prelims exam will qualify to appear for the Mains exam to be conducted on January 20, 2019. After the final result, candidates will be shortlisted for the 7,275 posts.
