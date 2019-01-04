IBPS Clerk prelims result LIVE: Results to be declared at 6 pm, confirms official

IBPS Clerk prelims result LIVE UPDATES: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the results of Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam on the official website on Friday, January 4 at 5 pm. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, ibps.in.

The application process for IBPS clerk Prelims exam had started from September 2018. The prelims exam was held on December 8, December 9 and December 15 and December 16.