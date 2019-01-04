IBPS clerk prelims result to declare today, check how to download

IBPS Clerk Prelims result: The result for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam will be declared today on the official website ibps.in. An official from IBPS had informed indianexpress.com that the result can be expected by 5 PM today. “We are trying to release the results of IBPS Clerk examination. Candidates can check the result after 5 pm on the official website,” he said. Earlier, there were reports claiming that the result will be declared in December last week.

The application process for IBPS clerk Prelims exam had started from September 2018. The prelims exam was held on December 8, December 9 and December 15 and December 16. Candidates who clear the prelims exam will qualify to appear for the Mains exam to be conducted on January 20, 2019. After the final result, candidates will be shortlisted for the 7,275 posts.

IBPS clerk Prelims: Check syllabus and Pattern (NOT HYPERLINKED YET)

IBPS clerk Prelims result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on “Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2018′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. On the new page, enter your registration number and password and log-in

Step 4: Your result will appear, download and take printout for future reference

Note: The link will be activated post 5PM once the result is declared.

