IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Check how to download scorecard, Main exam date and pattern

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS ) declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of a clerk at its official website, ibps.in. The scorecard will be available at the website till January 7, 2020. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. The IBPS Clerk Mains is scheduled to be held on January 19, 2020.

The IBPS Clerk Main will be a 160-minute long test for 200 marks. Candidates will have to answer 190 questions. The test will be in both English and Hindi, except the language section. On clearing Main, candidates will be called for an interview, thereafter a final merit list will be created.

IBPS clerk result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS clerk result’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

IBPS clerk: Main exam pattern

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question

will be deducted as a penalty, as per the rules. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main Examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. The cut-off will be released after exam is conducted.

