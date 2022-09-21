scorecardresearch
IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2022 declared; here’s how to check

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: The IBPS Clerk recruitment typically consists of two components: the Preliminary Exam and the Main Exam followed by personal interview.

ibps clerk result 2022The exam was conducted on September 3 and 4. (Representative image)

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2022. The exam was conducted on September 3 and 4. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – ibps.in

Read |SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 5000 junior associate posts

The application process began on July 1 and the last date to submit the application form was July 21. This recruitment drive will fill more than 6000 clerk positions. The IBPS Clerk recruitment typically consists of two components: the Preliminary Exam and the Main Exam followed by personal interview.

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your result

Every year, IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) holds the IBPS Clerk test to fill clerical positions in 11 public sector banks across the nation. 

This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

 

 

 

 

