scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 14, 2022
Must Read

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

A total of 7,858 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Those hwo have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the main examination. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
January 14, 2022 10:20:56 am
ibps clerk result, ibps clerk result 2021Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website - ibps.in )Representative image)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2021. The exam was conducted on December 12 and 19, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – ibps.in

Read |IBPS PO Mains 2021 admit card released: Check steps to download

The IBPS recruitment exam application began on July 12 and was scheduled to go on till August 1 but was suspended on July 16. The process was again resumed from October 7. 

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page

Step 3: Enter required credentials

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your result

A total of 7,858 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Those hwo have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the main examination. 

Recently, ​​the finance ministry had suggested the IBPS to hold clerical recruitment exams for public sector banks (PSBs) in 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement