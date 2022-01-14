IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2021. The exam was conducted on December 12 and 19, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – ibps.in

The IBPS recruitment exam application began on July 12 and was scheduled to go on till August 1 but was suspended on July 16. The process was again resumed from October 7.

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your result

A total of 7,858 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Those hwo have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the main examination.

Recently, ​​the finance ministry had suggested the IBPS to hold clerical recruitment exams for public sector banks (PSBs) in 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.