IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 to be released on this date

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the results for the clerk preliminary exam by the first week of January. An official from IBPS told indianexpress.com that the results will be released either in the last week of December or first week of January.

The candidates can check the IBPS clerk preliminary examination results through the official website- ibps.in. The prelims exam was held on December 7, 8, 14 and 21.

Those who clear the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains which are scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2020. The IBPS clerk main exam will be computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. After the final result, candidates will be shortlisted for the 7,275 banking posts.

IBPS clerk prelims result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the home page, click on “Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2019′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. On the new page, enter your registration number and password and log-in

Step 4: Your result will appear

Step 5: Download and take printout for future reference

Candidates need to take a print out of the result for future reference. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts recruitment for several banks including top PSUs at various levels. This exam was for the post of a clerk.

