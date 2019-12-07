IBPS clerk Prelims moderately difficult, check section-wise analysis

IBPS clerk Prelims 2020 begins today (Representational image IBPS clerk Prelims 2020 begins today (Representational image

IBPS clerk prelims analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the preliminary exam for recruitment at the post of clerk. The exams have started today and will continue till December 21. Over 12000 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Those who clear prelims will be shortlisted for Mains followed by an interview. Going by the candidates who appeared for the exam today, it was of moderate level of difficulty.

“The English section was the easiest whereas both reasoning ability and numerical ability sections were easy to moderate. Students should aim to attempt a total of 85+ questions to clear the exam. Of the total, 29+ attempts in English, 32 in reasoning and 30 in numerical ability would be given a candidate a good start,” said Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams at Gradeup.

Check section-wise analysis:

English:

Numeric:

Reasoning:

Those who think they have attempted well should start preparing for the IBPS Clerk Mains as per the pattern. The mains exam will have 190 questions for 200 marks to be solved in 160 minutes. The IBPS clerk mains exam will consist of general /financial awareness, general English, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and quantitative aptitude sections.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd