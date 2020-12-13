IBPS clerk prelims exam analysis day 2 and 3

Check analysis of IBPS clerk prelims exam. Representational image/ file

IBPS clerk prelims analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the preliminary exam for recruitment at the post of clerk on December 12 and 13. The candidates appeared found the difficulty level high in sections of numerical ability, reasoning ability, while English reviewed as easy. The paper on both the days put equal weightage to sections — English language, numerical ability, reasoning ability comprising of questions from 30 to 35 marks.

Reshmi Parveen, an IBPS aspirant of day 3, shift 2 said the paper was moderate in nature, however, questions from numerical ability and reasoning ability a bit difficult. “In numerical ability, the questions from arithmetic are slightly tricky, while in reasoning ability, difficulty level was high in sections of syllogism, puzzle. However, English is the easiest of all.”

Another candidate Shreya Banerjee said that the paper followed the pattern of IBPS exam, and it was a balanced paper. “The questions from quant, reasoning and puzzle sections were slightly tricky. The difficulty level in numerical ability, reasoning are same, high in nature, while English is the easiest of all,” Shreya said who appeared in day 3, shift 1.

The expert also reviewed the paper as balanced and moderate. Reviewing the paper of day 2 (December 12), Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard said that numerical ability was high in difficulty level, with questions mostly from arithmetic, simplification (10) while reasoning ability can be reviewed as moderate, while English is the easiest of all. “The questions in English are mainly from reading comprehension, while in reasoning ability, equal weightage given to chapters of syllogism, seating arrangement, puzzle,” CEO Oliveboard mentioned.

The prelims exam was also conducted last week on December 5, and candidates reviewed the paper as moderate and balance. The recruitment drive is being held for 2,557 vacancies, and the candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains and interview.

