IBPS clerk prelims analysis Day 1: Paper was ‘moderate’; check candidates, experts reaction

IBPS clerk prelims analysis 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the preliminary exam for recruitment at the post of clerk on December 5. The candidates who have appeared in the exam reviewed the paper as moderate, with sections- English, reasoning ability were easy to solve. The paper had questions from three sections — English language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability comprising 35 marks each while 30 for English.

According to Sunanda Jana, an IBPS aspirant, the paper was not tough, with sections like quantitative aptitude a bit difficult, while, English and reasoning ability sections were quite easy to crack. Sunanda said, “The questions from data interpretation, arithmetic in quant section are slightly tricky, while questions mostly come from arithmetic and simplifications. The other sections, English and Reasoning are easy.”

Another candidate Anushka Gupta said that the paper was balanced, and the difficulty level can be analysed as moderate. “The English was the easiest of all. The reasoning has questions mainly from puzzles sections, and can be reviewed as moderate, while the quant section is a bit difficult.”

The expert also analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard said that the English language section was generally easy in nature, the reason being a high number of aspirants are from regional language background. Section wise, the difficulty level of the quantitative aptitude section was high, while reasoning ability, English were easy, Abhishek said.

The prelims exam will be conducted next week on December 12, 13. The candidates who will be successful have to appear for main exam, followed by interview. A total of 2,557 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

