IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020: The admit card for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) clerk prelims exam has been released. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website, ibps.in. The prelims exam will be held on December 5, 12 and 13 while the main exam is scheduled tentatively for February 28.

Candidates need to download their admit card from the official website, fix a passport size photo (same as that in the application form) and bring it to the exam hall. Candidates also need to bring a government-approved photo identity card as well.

IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS clerk prelims call letter’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Download admit card from dashboard

Step 6: Take a print out for further reference.

The online preliminary examination consists of objective tests of 100 marks. This test would be of one-hour duration consisting of three sections. The candidates have to attempt 30 questions from the English Language section, 35 questions from Numerical Ability, and 35 questions from Reasoning Ability, each within 20 minutes. The recruitment exam will be held for 2557 vacancies.

