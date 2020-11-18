IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020: Steps to download, exam pattern and other details

Download IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket at ibps.in. Representational image/ file

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS is likely to release the admit card for the clerks’ prelims exam today however, the official date is not mentioned on the website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website, ibps.in. The prelims exam will be held on December 5, 12 and 13 while the main exam is scheduled tentatively for February 28.

Candidates need to download their admit card from the official website, fix a passport size photo (same as that in the application form) and bring it to the exam hall. Candidates also need to bring a government-approved photo identity card as well.

IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS clerk prelims call letter’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Download admit card from dashboard

Step 6: Take a print out for further reference.

The online preliminary examination consists of objective tests of 100 marks. This test would be of one-hour duration consisting of three sections.

Meanwhile, the mains exam will have 190 questions for 200 marks to be solved in 160 minutes. The mains exam will consist of general /financial awareness, general English, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and quantitative aptitude sections.

The recruitment was first notified to be 1557 across various banks. It was later updated to 2557. The jobs are across several banks including banks are, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd