IBPS Clerk prelims admit card released: Steps to download, exam pattern

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019 released: Download from ibps.in. (Screengrab) IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019 released: Download from ibps.in. (Screengrab)

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card or call letter for the prelims exam to be conducted to hire clerks. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website, ibps.in. The link will remain active until December 8, 2019.

Candidates need to download their admit card from the official website, fix a passport size photo (same as that in the application form) and bring it to the exam hall. Candidates also need to bring a government-approved photo identity card as well. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21.

IBPS Clerk prelims admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘ibps clerk prelims call letter’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Download admit card from dashboard

Candidates need to note carefully their roll number, date of exam, reporting time and venue for the examination given in the call letter.

IBPS clerk Prelims: Exam pattern

Online Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of one-hour duration consisting of three sections.

Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total if necessary, to be considered to be shortlisted for the mains.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd