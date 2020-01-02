IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 result out, check main exam admit card updates

IBPS Clerk prelims result: The main exam will be held on January 19 IBPS Clerk prelims result: The main exam will be held on January 19

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019: After releasing the answer keys, the IBPS has declared the result for CRP Clerk IX. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection clerk result is available on the official website — ibps.in. The candidates have time till January 7 to download their score card.

Meanwhile, IBPS has also announced the final result for Officer and Office Assistant recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The admit card for the IBPS Clerk main exam is expected by early next week. Candidates who have qualified the clerk prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on January 19. The main exam will be held in one session in computer and will be of 160 minutes duration.

To download the IBPS clerk result, the candidates need to visit the official website -ibps.in and log in using their registration number and date of birth. There would be no interview for selecting candidates for clerk posts.

IBPS Clerk main exam 2019

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. The cut-off will be decided depending on the number of the state/ UT wise vacancies available. The candidates need to know that prior to the completion of provisional allotment process scores obtained in the IBPS clerk main examination will not be shared with the candidates.

