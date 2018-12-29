IBPS clerk prelims 2018 result date and time: official confirmation

IBPS clerk prelims result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will not declare the result of clerk examination this week, before December 31, 2018. “The results of IBPS Clerk examination will be declared in the first week of January, the dates of which will be announced on the official website soon,” said an official from IBPS.

The candidates who had appeared in the IBPS clerk exam preliminary examinations can check the result through the official website, ibps.in. The examinations were held in two phases — December 8 and 9, and on December 15 and 16 to fill a total of 7,275 vacancies for clerk posts in various banks.

Those who qualify IBPS clerk prelims will then have to appear for the main exam, scheduled to held on January 20.

The application process for IBPS clerk had started on September 18 and had closed on October 10, 2018. Last year, the IBPS Clerk prelims was held from December 2 onwards and the result was out on December 29.

The preliminary exam was computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. The exam will have three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

