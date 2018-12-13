IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis in detail

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the preliminary examinations on Sunday, November 9 for recruitment to the post of clerk. The preliminary exam was a computer-based examination of an hour. The exam had three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks). Today is the second day of the prelims examination which will further be conducted on December 15, 16.

Advertising

The institute is aiming to fill a total of 7,275 vacancies for clerks posts in various banks through the exam. The application process for IBPS Clerk had started on September 18 and had closed on October 10, 2018.

LIVE UPDATES | IBPS Clerk prelims 2018

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Check paper analysis of slot-I

Section

Total Questions: 30

Level of difficulty: Easy- Moderate

Good Attempts: 19- 22

Time taken (in minutes): 20

English Language

Reasoning Ability – 35 (Easy-Moderate)

Numerical Ability: 35 (Easy-Moderate)

Total: 100

Easy-Moderate 70-60

English Language:

Topic

Number of questions: 6

Level of difficulty: Moderate

Reading Comprehension – based on internet cloud use in education. (There were two questions based on synonyms and antonyms.)

Parajumbles: 5 (Easy-Moderate)

Sentence Rearrangement 5 ( Easy-Moderate)

Spot the Error – 4 bold words were given. (Easy-Moderate)

Vocabulary based (Miss Spelt words) – 4 (Easy-Moderate)

Match the following (Sentence Completion) – 5 (Easy-Moderate)

There was one set of Reading Comprehension. Two questions were from synonyms and antonyms. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Reasoning Ability:

Topic: AR (Circular Seating Arrangement)

Number of questions: 5

Level of Difficulty: Moderate

Advertising

AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – in 2 parallel rows facing North/South): 5 (Moderate)

AR (Data Arrangement – floor based): 5 (Moderate)

AR (Data Arrangement – Height based): 5 (Moderate)

Number based – set 5 (Easy Alphabet based – set): 5: Easy

Alphabet based – 1 (Easy)

Ranking based – 1 (Easy-Moderate)

Syllogism – 3 (Easy-Moderate)

There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Read| How to ace the new pattern of IBPS clear exam?

Numerical Ability:

Topic: Data Interpretation (Table based)

Number of questions: 5

Level of Difficulty: Easy-Moderate

Data Interpretation (Caselet based): Easy-Moderate

Simplification/Approximation: 10 (Easy)

Number Series (Wrong number series) – 5 (Easy-Moderate)

Profit, Loss and Discount – 1 (Easy-Moderate)

Simple Interest and Compound Interest -1 (Moderate)

Time and Work – 1 ( Moderate)

Time, Speed and Distance: 1 (Moderate)

Permutation and Combination: 1 (Moderate)

Mensuration (Rectangle): 1 (Easy-Moderate)

Age-based: 1 (Easy)

Mixture and Alligation: 1 (Moderate)

Miscellaneous (Quant based word problems): 2 (Moderate)

There were two sets of five questions each from Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

– with inputs from Career Launcher