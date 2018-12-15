IBPS Clerk prelims 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Check section wise paper analysis by expert

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the slot one of the preliminary examinations for recruitment to the post of clerk on Sunday, November 9. The preliminary exam was a computer-based examination of an hour. The exam had three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks). The prelims examination will further be conducted on December 15, 16.
READ | IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Check paper analysis of slot one
The institute is aiming to fill a total of 7,275 vacancies for clerks posts in various banks through the exam. The application process for IBPS Clerk had started on September 18 and had closed on October 10, 2018.
A candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. They should have the working knowledge of computer systems. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis of English section
English Language
This section was almost as expected, and fluctuated between easy to moderate.
There was a single Reading Comprehension passage that was conventional in its presentation, and 6 questions were asked from it.
There were 4-5 questions on Error Identification, where 4 sentences were given and the test-taker had to opt for the Gramatically correct one.
There were 5 questions on pairing of clauses to form a grammatically and logically correct sentence.
The 5 questions on Para Formation had 5 sentences in jumbled order and need to be sequentially arranged to form a meaningful paragraph.
There were 4 - 5 questions on single blank fillers which were easy to
attempt.
There were word usage related questions, where one was expected to identify that sentence out of the given three, in which the given word was used correctly.
We can deduce that about 18 - 20 questions could possibly be solved in the given 20 minutes in the English section.
- Paper analysis by Mr Manoj Sethi, National course director for Bank exams, TIME
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Expert's take on Reasoning section
Reasoning
This section has also been tagged as 'Easy to Moderate'. This slot had 5 questions on Deductions. No questions were asked from Coding – Decoding and Symbol-Notations. Blood Relations and Alphabet Series presented 2 – 3 questions, while Numeric Series had 5 doable questions.
There were 4 puzzles, one each on Linear arrangements (12 persons facing North and South), Floor Arrangement, Distribution (7 people and 7 cities), Month based puzzle. Though these were easy to moderate, they were lengthier than other questions in the same section.
Thus, almost 23 to 25 questions could possibly be solved in about 20 minutes in this section.
- Paper analysis by Mr Manoj Sethi, National course director for Bank exams, TIME
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: How was Numerical Ability sections, students' reactions
Numerical Ability
According to feedback received from our students who appeared for this slot of the exam, this section was along predictable lines with no surprise elements to catch candidates off-guard; it has thus been rated as ‘easy to moderate’.
The 10 questions on Simplifications were easy. There were 10 questions on Data Interpretation (Table and Caselet) which ranged from easy to moderate.
The 5 questions on Number series can be rated between easy to moderate. Individual questions in this section were 10 in number and pertained to – Ages, Percentages, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Simple Interest, and Mensuration etc., and were a combination of easy and moderate.
A student could therefore, solve around 20 to 23 questions in approximately 20 minutes, provided he chose carefully.
- Paper analysis by Mr Manoj Sethi, National course director for Bank exams, TIME
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018 LIVE: How was Numerical Ability section
There were two sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Reasoning Ability section was easy, expert's view
There were three sets from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis of English section
There was one set of Reading Comprehension. Two questions were from Vocabulary. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Section wise paper analysis of slot-I
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis of English section
English Language:
This section too was predictable and hovered between easy to moderate.
The lone Reading Comprehension passage on ‘Telecommunications’ was conventional in its presentation, and 6 questions were posed from it.
There were 5 questions on Phrase Replacement where a sentence with one part in bold font was to be replaced with the correct choice from among the five given.
There were 5 questions on pairing of clauses to form a grammatically and logically correct sentence.
The 5 questions on Para Formation had 5 sentences in jumbled order and need to be sequentially arranged to form a meaningful paragraph.
There were 4 - 5 questions on single blank fillers which were easy to attempt.
The questions on spell-error correction was presented as a sentence with four words in bold, of which one was erroneously spelt,
We can deduce that about 20 - 22 questions could possibly be solved in the given 20 minutes in the English section.
- Paper analysis by Mr Manoj Sethi, National course director for Bank exams, TIME
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2018: How was Reasoning section, expert's view
Reasoning: This section has also been tagged as Easy to Moderate. In this slot, there were 3 to 4 questions on Deductions. There were no questions asked from
Coding-Decoding, Symbol-Notation and Blood Relations. There were 2 – 3 questions on Direction Sense.
There were 4 puzzles, one each on Linear arrangements (12 persons facing North and South), Square Arrangement (8 people; people sitting at the corners facing outside and people sitting at the middle facing outside, Distribution (7 people and 7 cities), Days based puzzle and Comparison of heights puzzle.
Puzzles were easy to moderate but lengthier than other questions in the same section.
Thus, almost 23 to 25 questions could possibly be solved in about 20 minutes in this section.
- Paper analysis by Mr Manoj Sethi, National course director for Bank exams, TIME
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Check candidates' reactions on Numerical Ability
Numerical Ability:
According to the feedback received from students who appeared for this exam, this section did not throw up any surprise and can be rated as ‘easy to moderate’. The 10 questions on Simplifications were easy. There were 5 questions each on Data
Interpretation (Table) and Quadratic Comparisons which were also doable. There were 5 questions on Number series that can be rated between easy to moderate.
Individual questions in this section were 10 in number and pertained to – Ages, Percentages, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Simple Interest, and Mensuration etc.. These were a combination of easy and moderate.
A student could, therefore, solve around 22 to 25 questions in approximately 20 minutes provided he chose judiciously.
- With inputs from Mr Manoj Sethi, National course director for Bank exams, TIME
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Expert's view on Numerical Ability
There was one set of five questions from Data Interpretation (Bar Graph). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims: How was Reasoning Ability of Slot-III
There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement.
The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims: Section wise analysis of English of slot-III
There was one set of Reading Comprehension. One question was from Vocabulary. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims LIVE: Section wise paper analysis of slot-III
IBPS Clerk prelims LIVE: Expert's take on Numerical Ability
There were two sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to
moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims LIVE: How was Reasoning Ability of slot-II
There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims live: Analysis of English section of slot-II
Questions from the RC passage were mainly factual. Two questions were from Vocabulary. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims live: Check section wise paper analysis of slot II
IBPS Clerk prelims live: Paper analysis by expert
As per the expert, the English section was lengthy, with the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Analysis of Numerical Ability section
There was one set of five questions from Data Interpretation (table based). The overall difficulty
level of this section was easy to moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018 LIVE: How was Reasoning Ability?
There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement.
The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Expert's take on English section
Reading Comprehension was lengthy. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to
moderate.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018 LIVE: Section wise paper analysis
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Documents need to carry inside the exam hall
Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Which items are prohibited to carry inside the exam hall
There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Difficult, easy; how was the paper of slot one
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS PO) recruitment examinations has started from today, December 8, the examinations will be held on 9 and December 15, 16. and the admit card will be available online till December 15. The first half of the examination has been concluded, and according to the analyst, the paper was moderate
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2018 LIVE: English section was tough, said a candidate
The overall paper for this year was more difficult than the previous year’s paper. The difficulty level of the English section was high, the quantitative aptitude section was moderate and the reasoning section was also difficult and time consuming, said a candidate