IBPS Clerk prelims 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Check section wise paper analysis by expert

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis of English section

English Language

This section was almost as expected, and fluctuated between easy to moderate.

There was a single Reading Comprehension passage that was conventional in its presentation, and 6 questions were asked from it.

There were 4-5 questions on Error Identification, where 4 sentences were given and the test-taker had to opt for the Gramatically correct one.

There were 5 questions on pairing of clauses to form a grammatically and logically correct sentence.

The 5 questions on Para Formation had 5 sentences in jumbled order and need to be sequentially arranged to form a meaningful paragraph.

There were 4 - 5 questions on single blank fillers which were easy to

attempt.

There were word usage related questions, where one was expected to identify that sentence out of the given three, in which the given word was used correctly.

We can deduce that about 18 - 20 questions could possibly be solved in the given 20 minutes in the English section.



- Paper analysis by Mr Manoj Sethi, National course director for Bank exams, TIME