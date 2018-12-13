IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: How to ace the new pattern

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) clerk preliminary exam is taken by lakhs of candidates every year for just a few thousand seats. The IBPS clerk prelims exam 2018 was held on December 8, 9 and will now be conducted on December 15 and 16, 2018. Here are quick simple tips to get the perfect score.

Unlike previous years, the IBPS clerk prelim exam will now require candidates to solve each section at an allocated time. They will have to attempt 30 questions from the English Language section, 35 questions from Numerical Ability, and 35 questions from Reasoning Ability, each within 20 minutes.

While the changed pattern of the exam adds to the anxiety of candidates, don’t let yourself crumble under the pressure. As you keep this in mind, let us look at some last-minute tips with a focus on each section to help you ace the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam.

English language

Although you have 20 minutes to solve this section, try to wrap it up within 10-15 minutes if you have a good command over the language. It is advisable to start with the comprehension part when you are confident with your vocabulary as well as reading skills. Make sure you keep focused on reviewing a passage accurately can be time-consuming.

Once you are done with this part, move on with fill-ups, phrase replacements, para jumbles and error detection. Keep the last five minutes for revision so you do not overlook any mistake. In case, you are not well-versed with English, utilise the entire 20 minutes to carefully draft your answers. You would do well to attempt the high-scoring part at the beginning.

Numerical Ability

As mentioned earlier, you will get 20 minutes to attempt 35 questions. Given your concepts are clear, you should not have a problem answering all the questions without any error. The best way to score high marks in this section is to attempt questions which are based on simplification, approximation, and quadratic equation and number series. Refrain from using a pen or paper to save time and do not spend more than a few seconds on a single question.

When you are attempting the data interpretation section, keep a check on time while using as many shortcut techniques as possible. As you proceed, only attempt a question if you are sure otherwise you will end up getting negative marks. Lastly, remember to read each question carefully as it might contain information that you can use to solve it.

Reasoning Ability

This section induces fear in the mind of many candidates as the questions here are pretty tricky. However, you need not worry as long as you have a good command over speed and the ability to manage time efficiently. It would be better to begin with topics such as coding-decoding, syllogism and alphanumeric series to build up confidence. Then, attempt the puzzles that are relatively easier. Even if you solve one puzzle correctly, you will be able to score good marks in this section. Hence, don’t stress yourself out if you don’t manage to solve all of them.

There are a few other things you should keep in mind. For example, get enough sleep in these last few days before the exam. Follow a normal study routine and avoid pulling all-nighters. Before leaving for the exam, eat some light food. Once you reach the exam hall, don’t indulge in unnecessary gossip. Most importantly, keep a print out of your admit card, stationery items and the required identity proofs in place.

— The author is the founder and CEO, Adda247