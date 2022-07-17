IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2022: Admit cards released; check how to download

IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2022 (CRP RRB XI) for Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — ibps.in.

Candidates will have time till August 14 to download their exam call letter from the official website. It is important to carry the hall ticket (exam call letter) to the exam centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without showing their hall ticket.

IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2022 admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for exam call letter from the top ticker.

Step 3: A new page will open up; once again click on the link provided for the admit card.

Step 4: At login page, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB at the required places to download the call letter.

Step 5: The admit card will be available for download.

Candidates should remember that the registration number and password were generated at the time of registration. These were also sent to the candidates immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the registered email address.

It is advised that candidates check all the personal and other details mentioned in the exam call letter to ensure there are no spelling or factual errors. If the candidates spot any errors, they should reach out to the IBPS authorities as soon as possible.

The test will have 40 questions of Reasoning and Numerical Ability each, and candidates will be given composite time of 45 minutes to attempt the questions. Additionally, the version of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state. Candidates have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for online main examination.