IBPS Clerk notification 2020: Application process begins, know how to apply

IBPS Clerk notification 2020: The online registration for the recruitment examination of clerks IX has started from today. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the preliminary examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at ibps.in.

Advertising

The online application process will close on October 9, 2019. The Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2020. The admit card for the preliminary examination will be released in November.

Through this recruitment drive, as many as 12,075 clerk posts will be filled in various banks enrolled under IBPS. There are a total of 17 participating organisations under IBPS. Last year, IBPS had released a total of 4252 vacancies for the probationary officer posts.

Read | IBPS PO or clerk: From salary to selection process, these 7 comparisons will ease your confusion

Advertising

IBPS Clerk 2020 exam fees: Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM will have to pay Rs 100.

IBPS Clerk notification 2020: How to apply

The applicants need to keep their scanned document and photographs ready. Follow this step-by-step details to fill the IBPS Clerk application form:

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CRP Clerks-IX link. A new window will open. Click on IBPS Clerk 2019-20 link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the new registration link. Enter your information in the online application form. A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system. Save the registration number and password for future reference.

Step 4: Upload the photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration. Remember to save the information and read the details before clicking on the final submit button.

Step 5: Make payment through online mode. On successful completion of the transaction, an e-receipt will be generated. Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form containing fee payment details.