IBPS Clerk mains admit card 2018 released, check how to download at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk mains admit card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the IBPS Clerk Main exam on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates can download the call letter for future reference. The call letters remain on the website till January 20, 2019.

The main exam will be computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. After the final result, candidates will be shortlisted for the 7,275 banking posts.

IBPS Clerk mains admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – inps.in

Step 2: On the home page click the link ‘Click here to download online Mains call letter..’

Step 3: A new window will open, log-in using registration number

Step 4: Download and take print out of the admit card

No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

