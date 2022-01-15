IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 admit card released; exam on January 25

IBPS Clerk Main exam 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards for the IBPS Clerk Main examination scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Main examination can access the admit cards from the official IBPS website- ibps.in.

Candidates who have qualified the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination are eligible to appear for the Main examination. The result for the preliminary examination was declared on January 13, 2022.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 admit card: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website- ibps.in

Step 2:Click on the Clerk main 2021 admit card link.

Step 3: Enter required credentials (registration number, password, and date of birth)

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirements.

The Main examination will be conducted in an online mode. The 200-mark examination will be conducted for a duration of 160 minutes with a total of 190 questions that will be divided into four sections.This is the second stage of the selection process and candidates who qualify the Main examination will have to appear for the final interview round before recruitment.