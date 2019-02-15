IBPS clerk main exam results 2019: Know the release date

IBPS Clerk main exam results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the main examination on January 20, and the candidates are now waiting for the results to come. Following the previous years trend, the candidates can expect the results by March end or in the first week of April.

The results of IBPS Clerk Main exam 2018 was declared on April 1, 2018, so the candidates can expect the results to be declared between the end of March or in the first week of April. The results will be available at the official website, ibps.in, once released.

The candidates who will clear the examinations will be shortlisted for the 7,275 banking posts. The prelims exam was conducted on December 8, December 9 and December 15 and December 16.

IBPS clerk mains result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on “Click here to IBPS clerk main exam results 2018′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. On the new page, enter your registration number and password and log-in

Step 4: Your result will appear, download and take printout for future reference.

Candidates need to take a print out of the result for future reference. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts recruitment for several banks including top PSUs at various levels. This exam was for the post of a clerk.

The participating banks are, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts the IBPS PO, Clerk examinations for recruiting clerks and officers in all public sector banks including SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC & Insurance companies. The examination process was started in 2011.

