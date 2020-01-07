IBPS Clerk Main admit card released: Steps to download hall ticket, exam date and pattern

IBPS Clerk admit card: Download from ibps.in. (Representational image) IBPS Clerk admit card: Download from ibps.in. (Representational image)

IBPS clerk admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the IBPS clerk main exam. Those who have qualified the IBPS clerk prelims result will be eligible to appear for main. The admit card is available at the official website, ibps.in till January 19.

The main examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19, as per the official notification. The IBPS clerk main will be a 160-minute long test for 200 marks. Candidates will have to answer 190 questions. The test will be in both English and Hindi, except the language section.

IBPS Clerk admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS clerk call letter’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download

A total of 190 questions will be asked in the exam. It will consist of 50 questions from general and financial awareness, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and quantitative aptitude each. A total of 40 questions will be asked in the English section.

