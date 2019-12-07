IBPS Clerk Prelims: Check important instructions before appearing for exam

Any candidate who is found either copying or receiving or giving assistance will be disqualified Any candidate who is found either copying or receiving or giving assistance will be disqualified

The preliminary exam for the post of clerk will begin from tomorrow and will be held in multiple shifts from December 7 till December 21. Those who clear the exam will be shortlisted for IBPS clerk Mains followed by the interview round. The admit card for the preliminary examination was released in November and is available at ibps.in. The IBPS Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2020.

The aspirants need to bring their own stationery like ball pen, pencil and eraser in the exam hall, however, electronic items like calculators or phones are banned. Any candidate who is found either copying or receiving or giving assistance will be disqualified.

Carry relevant documents: Apart from carrying the IBPS Clerk admit card, the candidates need to carry their government-approved identity proof and passport-sized photograph along with them to the exam hall. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the recruitment exam.

Reach on or before time: Candidates reaching 30 minutes after the reporting time will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

Don’t carry these items: The exam authority has strictly not allowed the candidates to carry hair-pin, band, belt, etc. Any watch, camera or metallic items are not allowed. Any eatable item is also not allowed in the exam hall

Strict checking: All ornaments like a ring, earrings, nose-pin, chain, badge, etc will be thoroughly checked.

