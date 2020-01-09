IBPS Clerk IX Prelims Score card 2019: How to download

IBPS Clerk Prelims Score card 2019: The result was released last week (Representational image) IBPS Clerk Prelims Score card 2019: The result was released last week (Representational image)

IBPS Clerk Prelims score card 2019: After releasing the result of the clerk IX exam, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) published the score card at its official website, ibps.in. The score card will be available at the website till January 19, 2020. Those who have qualified the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam. The IBPS Clerk Main is scheduled to be held on January 19, 2020.

The IBPS Clerk main will be a 160-minute long test for 200 marks. A total of 190 questions will be asked. The test will be in both English and Hindi, except the language section. On clearing Main, candidates will be called for an interview, thereafter a final merit list will be created.

The admit cards for IBPS Clerk main is expected to release this week. The candidates need to keep their registration number handy to be able to download the same.

IBPS clerk score card: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS clerk IX score card’ on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: The score card will appear, download

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty, as per the rules.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. The cut-off will be released after the exam is conducted

