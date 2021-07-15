scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
IBPS Clerk 2021: Online registration process temporarily closed

The IBPS recruitment exam application began on July 12 and was schedule to go on till August 1. The preliminary exam will be held on August 28, 29 and September 4. Interested candidates can apply through the website- ibps.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2021 11:23:14 am
This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has suspended the application process for the recruitment of clerks in public sector banks. The official notification released has advised candidates to follow their website ibps.in for further updates on the application process.

The IBPS recruitment exam application began on July 12 and was scheduled to go on till August 1. The preliminary exam will be held on August 28, 29 and September 4. Interested candidates can apply through the website- ibps.in.

This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

As per the notification, the eligibility criteria for IBPS Clerk exam 2021 i minimum of 20 years and maximum 28 years as on July 21, 2021. The relaxation in upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC candidates is allowed on cumulative basis.

The recruitment of clerks in state-run banks in India is held by IBPS under Common Recruitment Process- XI.

