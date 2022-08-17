scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims admit card released; Here’s how to download

IBPS Clerk Admit card 2022: The exam will be conducted on August 28 and September 3, 4. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website – ibps.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
August 17, 2022 6:05:52 pm
ibps clerk admit cardThis recruitment drive will fill more than 7000 clerk positions. (File image)

IBPS Clerk admit card 2022: ​​The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for IBPS Clerk exam 2022. The exam will be conducted on August 28 and September 3, 4. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website – ibps.in

This recruitment drive will fill more than 6000 clerk positions. The IBPS Clerk recruitment typically consists of two components: the Preliminary Exam and the Main Exam followed by personal interview. The application process began on July 1 and the last date to submit the application form was July 21,

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS Clerk admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download and print the admit card

Every year, IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) holds the IBPS Clerk test to fill clerical positions in 11 public sector banks across the nation. 

This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

 

