IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims admit card released; Here’s how to download

August 17, 2022 6:05:52 pm
IBPS Clerk admit card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for IBPS Clerk exam 2022. The exam will be conducted on August 28 and September 3, 4. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website – ibps.in
This recruitment drive will fill more than 6000 clerk positions. The IBPS Clerk recruitment typically consists of two components: the Preliminary Exam and the Main Exam followed by personal interview. The application process began on July 1 and the last date to submit the application form was July 21,
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on the IBPS Clerk admit card link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Download and print the admit card
Every year, IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) holds the IBPS Clerk test to fill clerical positions in 11 public sector banks across the nation.
This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims admit card released; Here’s how to download
Karnataka minister’s statement on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak
Mumbai: BJP leader to hold dahi handi event at Jamboree ground in Worli
NEET Answer Key 2022: Once released, know how to raise objection
Mammootty meets Sanath Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka, see photos
TTE gives man travelling with toddler well-lit seat, Railways replies to his tweet
Male and female friendships are different, and scientists don’t know why
Now under CBI raid in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal
Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap actor Charmme Kaur on leaving acting to become a producer: ‘I’d get wrinkles…’
‘Shahid Afridi was abusing him a lot’: Sehwag recalls India-Pakistan 2003 World Cup match
Scientists plan to use colliding black holes to measure how fast universe is expanding
BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members